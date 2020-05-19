Prithviraj Sukumaran In Kunchan Nambiar Biopic; Mammootty To Make A Cameo Appearance!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent and Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema, are all set to join hands once again. As per the latest reports, Prithviraj and Mammootty are coming together for the upcoming Kunchan Nambiar biopic, directed by the senior filmmaker Hariharan. The project was officially announced by Hariharan himself, in a recent interview.

Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the central character Kunchan Nambiar, the legendary poet and the inventor of the popular art form 'Ottamthullal' in the project, which is reportedly titled as Kalakkathu Kunchan Nambiar. Mammootty, on the other hand, will make a cameo appearance as Marthanda Varma, who was the rule of Travancore aka Venadu during the mid-1970s.

According to director Hariharan, the team has been busy with the preparations for the project from the past year. They were planning to officially announce the project in a grand pooja ceremony which was supposed to be held in Chennai on April 14, 2020, on the auspicious occasion of Vishu. However, the plans were canceled at the last minute due to the coronavirus threat and lockdown.

Kalakkathu Kunchan Nambiar is scripted by K Jayakumar. Reportedly, it was the veteran writer MT Vasudevan Nair who recommended Jayakumar to pen the script for the project. Along with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mammootty, the two senior actors of the South Indian film industry have been roped in to play the roles of Mathoor Panicker and Dronambilli Naykkar. The project will feature three female leads and some top actresses have been considered for the characters.

Director Hariharan was planning to helm a project on the Kunchan Nambiar, ever since he read the legendary poet's literary works. The senior filmmaker feels that Nambiar's life deserves a biopic, as he is the writer who single-handedly revolutionized the Malayalam literature. Ilaiyaraaja will compose the music for the project. Resul Pookutty handles the sound design. Kalakkathu Kunchan Nambiar is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner Sree Gokulam Movies.

Also Read:

Mohanlal's 60th Birthday: The Celebrations Begin!