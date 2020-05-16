    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Suresh Gopi Is On A Signing Spree!

      By
      |

      Suresh Gopi, the action star made a grand comeback to the Malayalam film industry, with the recent blockbuster Varane Avashyamund. The National award-winning actor has won the hearts with his wonderful performance in the multi-starrer. Interestingly, Suresh Gopi is currently on a signing spree and has some highly promising projects in his kitty.

      As per the latest reports, the actor-turned-MP is planning to be active in the film industry and is totally busy listening to new scripts and meeting filmmakers. Suresh Gopi is currently working on the upcoming action thriller Kaaval, which is directed by Kasaba fame Nithin Renji Panicker. The senior actor has signed some promising projects including the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, Kaduva.

      Suresh Gopi Is On A Signing Spree | Suresh Gopi Is The New New Busy Bee Of Malayalam Cinema

      Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 23:53 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X