Suresh Gopi Is On A Signing Spree!

Suresh Gopi, the action star made a grand comeback to the Malayalam film industry, with the recent blockbuster Varane Avashyamund. The National award-winning actor has won the hearts with his wonderful performance in the multi-starrer. Interestingly, Suresh Gopi is currently on a signing spree and has some highly promising projects in his kitty.

As per the latest reports, the actor-turned-MP is planning to be active in the film industry and is totally busy listening to new scripts and meeting filmmakers. Suresh Gopi is currently working on the upcoming action thriller Kaaval, which is directed by Kasaba fame Nithin Renji Panicker. The senior actor has signed some promising projects including the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, Kaduva.