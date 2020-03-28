Suresh Gopi: People Criticising The Police For Arresting Youth Amid Lockdown Should Be Slapped

Actor Suresh Gopi is known for his red-blooded cop roles, be it Bharath Chandran IPS or Mohammed Sarkar IPS. The level of his portrayal as an aggressive yet virtuous police officer remains untouched by any other Malayalam actor till now. He has gained the attention of the people after a recent incident. Well, a video, that has been surfacing over the internet, shows a Kerala police officer clashing with a man who was violating the Coronavirus lockdown. The cop's 'manhandling' has been compared with that of Suresh Gopi's police characters.

While talking about it in an interview with a popular Malayalam news channel, the actor said that the people, criticising the police for arresting the youth during the lockdown, should be slapped. While being questioned on what he feels about the police controlling the public during the outbreak, he said there is nothing wrong in using foul languages or force to control the situation by the police, as far as it is not hurting a person. He added that everyone should support the Kerala police for being impeccably responsible.

Surprisingly, the actor revealed that his younger son is in self-quarantine after returning from London.

On a related note, Suresh Gopi had his recent outing with Varane Avashyamund. The actor had received appreciation for his role as Major Unnikrishnan. He is currently hosting the popular game show, Ningalkkum Aakaam Kodeeshwaran.

Mohanlal & Priyadarshan Are Impressed With Varane Avashyamund