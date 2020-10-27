Suresh Gopi's SG 250 Is Titled Ottakomban: The Motion Poster Is Out

Suresh Gopi's 250th outing in Malayalam cinema, which has been tentatively titled as SG 250, has finally got an official title. The Suresh Gopi starrer has been officially named Ottakomban. The official title motion poster of Ottakkomban has been released on social media pages and has already won the attention of the cine-goers and Suresh Gopi fans.

The promising title motion poster of Ottakomban was released by the most popular faces of the Malayalam film industry, including superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, Jayaram, Dileep, Nivin Pauly, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Jayasurya, Manju Warrier, and so on. It was the biggest ever release for a title motion poster, in the history of the Malayalam film industry.

After the release of the title motion poster of SG 250, it has been confirmed that the Suresh Gopi starrer will be released with the same cast, crew, and script. Thus, it has also been confirmed that the legal battle with the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran project Kaduva over the script and characters, has not affected Ottakomban.

As reported earlier, Ottakomban is expected to feature Suresh Gopi in his ultimate mass avatar. According to the sources close to the project, the character played by the action star will be a total treat for his die-hard fans, who loved his popular characters like Aanakkattil Chackochi from the yesteryear blockbuster Lelam. The first look motion poster of SG 250, which was released on Suresh Gopi's birthday, also hints the same.

According to the latest updates, senior actor Mukesh and Joju George have been roped in to essay the other pivotal roles in the highly anticipated venture. A popular Bollywood actress is in talks to essay the female lead opposite Suresh Gopi in the project. Ottakomban is directed by newcomer Mathew Thomas.

Also Read:

Manju Warrier Teams Up With Dhyan Sreenivasan & Aju Varghese For Her 50th Film

Kaaval: Suresh Gopi Resumes Shooting For The Nithin Renji Panicker Directorial