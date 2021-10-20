Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup & Nivin Pauly's Thuramukham To Clash On Box Office?

Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly, two of the most sought-after young talents of the Malayalam film industry, might have a box office face-off very soon. If the reports are to be believed, Dulquer Salmaan's much-awaited Kurup and Nivin Pauly's ambitious project Thuramukham might clash on box office, this November.

According to the rumourmills, Kurup, which is touted to be an autobiographical drama, has been slated to hit the theatres by the third week of November 2021. Thuramukham, on the other hand, is also gearing up for a grand theatrical release in the same month. The release dates of both the Dulquer Salmaan starrer and the Nivin Pauly project are expected to be announced in a couple of days.

In that case, the Mollywood box office will witness one of its biggest clashes after a very long gap, this November. As reported earlier, the theatres of Kerala are gearing up for a grand reopening on October 25, Monday. In the latest interaction with the media, the theatre owners association revealed that around 100 films are gearing up for a theatrical release, post reopening.

Coming back to Kurup, the highly anticipated project that features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role is based on the life of the notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup. The project marks the actor-filmmaker's second collaboration with director Srinath Rajendran, after their debut film Second Show. The movie, which features Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, and Shobita Dhulipala in the other key roles is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films.

Thuramukham, on the other hand, marks Nivin Pauly's first collaboration with the renowned filmmaker-cinematographer Rajeev Ravi. The movie, which is touted to be a period social drama, features the actor as the central character Moidu. The Nivin Pauly starrer features an extensive star cast including Nimisha Sajayan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Poornima Indrajith, Arjun Ashokan, Sudev Nair, Darshana Rajendran, and so on in the pivotal roles.