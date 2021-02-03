Dulquer Salmaan Thanks His Fans As He Completes 9 Years In Showbiz!

Mollywood's heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan has successfully completed 9 years in the Malayalam film industry. The young actor made his acting debut with the 2012 film Second Show directed by Srinath Rajendran, which indeed impressed the audience and instantly made him one of the favourites of many, who fondly call him Kunjikka today.

Though he is the son of one and only Mammootty, Dulquer and the Superstar have time and again expressed and proved that the duo has no business in each other's careers, and are solely responsible for whatever may be the verdict of their respective films.

Well today, on the special occasion, Dulquer took to his social media handle to thank his fans for their constant love and support, which motivated him in his journey. Reliving the memory of the big day of his life when his debut film Second Show released, the actor wrote, "This day 9 years ago our film Second Show released in cinemas. It marked the debut of a whole lot of new comers including yours truly. Today I embark on a new film. The jitters and fears are still present but time has helped turn that into something positive."

Thanking his countless fans and followers DQ further said, "This annual reminder from all of you helps keep the memories of how I began fresh and that in turn always makes me realise how I began and where I came from. For that and for your constant support and love, a huge thank you from the bottom of my heart. To all of my colleagues and to the various industries it's a privilege to work along side all of you in this magical wonderland. Praying for this year to mark some fantastic movies and good health and cheer to all of you. Thank you again."

On the work front, the actor is currently awaiting the release of his crime-thriller Kurup. Interestingly, the film is also directed by Srinath Rajendran, and will have Dulquer playing one of the most-wanted criminals Sukumara Kurup. He is also a part of the Tamil film Hey Sinamika directed by Brinda master and Hanu Ravipudi's yet-to-be-titled period drama (Telugu).

