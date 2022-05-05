Dulquer Salmaan Wishes Mom Sulfath On Her Birthday With A Special Message, See Post

Dulquer Salmaan, the popular actor is widely loved for his extremely candid social media posts. The pan-Indian star has always mentioned how he loves to write about what he feels on every occasion and prefers handling his pages on his own. Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan is now winning the internet with the special message he wrote for his mom Sulfath Mammootty, on her birthday.

The charming actor took to his official social media pages and shared two lovely pictures with his dear mother, along with the sweetest message. "Happiest birthday my darling Ummichi !! Today was the most special day and we loved seeing your reaction to every little thing. Your birthday is the one day you most reluctantly allow us a chance to do things for you. And today you looked the happiest birthday girl. Love you to bits Ma !! Muah muah Umma !!! #ummichi #umma #myfirstlove #mommasboy #birthdaygirl #happydays #familia #thisisus #alsoitscakeweekatours #maythe4thbewithyou," wrote Dulquer Salmaan on his post.

To the unversed, both Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan have always mentioned that Sulfath is the wind behind their wings. According to Dulquer, it was his mother who gave him the spirit to become a self-made star. In an interview, the actor had revealed that Sulfath had put a 'deserve meter' in his head, and taught him to earn everything he wants with hard work and dedication.

Coming to his acting career, Dulquer Salmaan is extremely busy with a handful of promising projects in the pipeline. When it comes to the Malayalam film industry, the talented actor will be seen in Abhilash Joshy's directorial debut King Of Kotha, and Soubin Shahir's second outing, Othiram Kadakam. He is also a part of several other language projects including the Telugu romantic drama Sita Ramam. Dulquer Salmaan is also making his OTT debut with Raj & DK's upcoming Netflix series.