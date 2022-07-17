Mammootty-B Unnikrishnan Project: THIS Famous Actor To Play The Antagonist?

Mammootty is all set to reunite with director B Unnikrishnan for his upcoming project. The untitled project, which is touted to be a social thriller, started rolling a couple of days back. According to the sources close to the project, the highly anticipated Mammootty starrer has finally got its antagonist.

As per the latest updates, popular South Indian actor Vinay Rai, who rose to fame with his role in the blockbuster movie Doctor, has been roped in to play the antagonist in the B Unnikrishnan project. However, the makers of the Mammootty starrer are yet to make an official announcement on the star cast of the project. If the reports are to be believed, the first look poster and title of the film will be revealed in a couple of weeks with an official update.

As reported earlier, the project which is touted to be a social thriller will mark the megastar's comeback to police roles after a short gap. Mammootty is reportedly playing a senior police officer in the untitled project, which is scripted by the popular writer Uday Krishna. The veteran actor is expected to start shooting for the project on July 18, Monday.

The sources close to the B Unnikrishnan directorial suggest that popular actresses Sneha, Amala Paul, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, will play the three female leads in the project. To the unversed, earlier it was rumoured that Manju Warrier, Nayanthara, or Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon might play the female leads in the Mammootty starrer. But none of these names are now associated with the project.