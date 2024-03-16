English Edition
Arundhathi Nair Accident: Actress On Ventilator After Getting Severely Injured In Car Crash; DEETS

Arundhathi Nair Accident Update

Arundhathi Nair Accident Update: Actress Arundhati Nair, known for her roles in Malayalam and Tamil films, has been severely injured in a car accident. She is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The accident occurred near Kovalam while she was riding a scooter. The critically injured actress has been placed on a ventilator. The news of the accident was announced by television actress Gopika Anil, who urged for medical assistance.

Comments
Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 18:16 [IST]
Read more about: arundhathi nair gopika anil

