Arundhathi Nair Accident: Actress On Ventilator After Getting Severely Injured In Car Crash; DEETS

Arundhathi
Nair
Accident
Update:
Actress
Arundhati
Nair,
known
for
her
roles
in
Malayalam
and
Tamil
films,
has
been
severely
injured
in
a
car
accident.
She
is
currently
receiving
treatment
in
the
intensive
care
unit
of
a
private
hospital
in
Thiruvananthapuram.
The
accident
occurred
near
Kovalam
while
she
was
riding
a
scooter.
The
critically
injured
actress
has
been
placed
on
a
ventilator.
The
news
of
the
accident
was
announced
by
television
actress
Gopika
Anil,
who
urged
for
medical
assistance.
Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 18:16 [IST]