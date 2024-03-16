Kalki 2898 AD Release Date: Nag Ashwin’s Film With Prabhas Delayed Again For THIS Reason? DEETS

Kalki 2898 AD Release Date: Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is among the most-awaited film of 2024. Earlier known as Project K, it features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Combining elements of time travel with scenes from the Mahabharata epic, the much-hyped movies assures audiences of a unique cinematic journey.

Produced by C. Aswani Dutt, under Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is touted as an Indian epic science-fiction dystopian film based on Hindu scriptures and everyone is eagerly awaiting its release. In January this year, the makers revealed the first look poster of Prabhas along with the title and release date.

Back then, it was announced that the movie will hit the theatres on May 9 this year, leaving fans go crazy. Since only two months are left for the theatrical debut of Kalki 2898 AD, moviegoers are desperately waiting for more updates from the team. Well, an update is finally doing the rounds which is going to leave everyone disappointed.

HanuMan OTT Release Update: Teja Sajja's Special Surprise For Fans Awaiting Digital Premiere - DEETS

KALKI 2898 POSTPONED AGAIN? WHAT IS THE REASON?

According to the latest buzz, the big-budget drama might get postponed again. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, a surprising turn of events has left fans feeling unsettled. The Election Commission has unveiled the dates for the Lok Sabha Elections, scheduling Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to vote on May 13 as part of phase 4.

This announcement has stirred confusion among fans of Kalki 2898 AD, with Twitter buzzing about the possibility of the movie's release being postponed due to the elections. As the election results are anticipated to be revealed in the first week of June, concerns have arisen about the film's release. Take a look at a few viral posts below:

Yodha Vs Bastar:The Naxal Story Box Office Prediction Day 2: Sidharth's Film Leaves Adah Sharma-Starrer Behind

However, there hasn't been any official confirmation regarding the movie's postponement.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRABHAS-STARRER KALKI 2898 AD

For those who are unaware, the Nag Ashwin-directorial is among the most expensive films and is said to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore. Kalki 2898 AD is shot in Telugu and Hindi languages simultaneously and also have special appearances of Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, and Rana.

Djordje Stojilijkovic is handling the camera for this science fiction action thriller, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao served as the film's editor. Santhosh Narayanan is credited as the music composer for the film.

Keep watching this space updates!