Kalki 2898 AD Release Date: Nag Ashwin’s Film With Prabhas Delayed Again For THIS Reason? DEETS

Kalki
2898
AD
Release
Date:
Directed
by
Nag
Ashwin,
Kalki
2898
AD
is
among
the
most-awaited
film
of
2024.
Earlier
known
as
Project
K,
it
features
Prabhas,
Deepika
Padukone,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Kamal
Haasan,
and
Disha
Patani
in
pivotal
roles.
Combining
elements
of
time
travel
with
scenes
from
the
Mahabharata
epic,
the
much-hyped
movies
assures
audiences
of
a
unique
cinematic
journey.
Produced
by
C.
Aswani
Dutt,
under
Vyjayanthi
Movies,
Kalki
2898
AD
is
touted
as
an
Indian
epic
science-fiction
dystopian
film
based
on
Hindu
scriptures
and
everyone
is
eagerly
awaiting
its
release.
In
January
this
year,
the
makers
revealed
the
first
look
poster
of
Prabhas
along
with
the
title
and
release
date.
Back
then,
it
was
announced
that
the
movie
will
hit
the
theatres
on
May
9
this
year,
leaving
fans
go
crazy.
Since
only
two
months
are
left
for
the
theatrical
debut
of
Kalki
2898
AD,
moviegoers
are
desperately
waiting
for
more
updates
from
the
team.
Well,
an
update
is
finally
doing
the
rounds
which
is
going
to
leave
everyone
disappointed.
According
to
the
latest
buzz,
the
big-budget
drama
might
get
postponed
again.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Reportedly,
a
surprising
turn
of
events
has
left
fans
feeling
unsettled.
The
Election
Commission
has
unveiled
the
dates
for
the
Lok
Sabha
Elections,
scheduling
Telangana
and
Andhra
Pradesh
to
vote
on
May
13
as
part
of
phase
4.
This
announcement
has
stirred
confusion
among
fans
of
Kalki
2898
AD,
with
Twitter
buzzing
about
the
possibility
of
the
movie's
release
being
postponed
due
to
the
elections.
As
the
election
results
are
anticipated
to
be
revealed
in
the
first
week
of
June,
concerns
have
arisen
about
the
film's
release.
Take
a
look
at
a
few
viral
posts
below:
However,
there
hasn't
been
any
official
confirmation
regarding
the
movie's
postponement.
ALL
YOU
NEED
TO
KNOW
ABOUT
PRABHAS-STARRER
KALKI
2898
AD
For
those
who
are
unaware,
the
Nag
Ashwin-directorial
is
among
the
most
expensive
films
and
is
said
to
be
made
on
a
whopping
budget
of
Rs
600
crore.
Kalki
2898
AD
is
shot
in
Telugu
and
Hindi
languages
simultaneously
and
also
have
special
appearances
of
Dulquer
Salmaan,
Vijay
Deverakonda,
and
Rana.
Djordje
Stojilijkovic
is
handling
the
camera
for
this
science
fiction
action
thriller,
while
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao
served
as
the
film's
editor.
Santhosh
Narayanan
is
credited
as
the
music
composer
for
the
film.