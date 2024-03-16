Yodha Vs Bastar:The Naxal Story Box Office Day 2 Prediction: Sidharth’s Film Leaves Adah Sharma-Starrer Behind

Yodha
VS
Bastar:The
Naxal
Story
Box
Office:
After
the
back-to-back
success
of
Yami
Gautam-starrer
Article
370
and
Ajay
Devgn's
Shaitaan,
moviegoers
witnessed
the
release
of
Yodha
and
Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story
yesterday
(March
15).
While
Yodha
features
Sidharth
Malhotra,
Disha
Patani,
and
Raashii
Khanna
in
the
lead
roles,
Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story
stars
Adhah
Sharma
as
the
main
protagonist.
Ahead
of
hitting
the
theatres,
both
the
Bollywood
films
made
headlines
for
different
reasons.
While
Yodha
grabbed
eyeballs
for
being
a
plane-hijack
movie
filled
with
a
lot
of
action,
Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story
is
another
controversial
project
following
the
success
of
Adah
Sharma's
The
Kerala
Story
last
year.
YODHA
VS
BASTAR:
THE
NAXAL
STORY
BOX
OFFICE
COLLECTION
DAY
1
As
we
predicted
yesterday,
Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story
lagged
much
behind
Yodha
on
the
first
day
of
release.
Produced
by
Karan
Johar's
Dharma
Productions,
Yodha
underperfomed
at
the
ticket
window
on
Friday
but
witnessed
a
jump
in
the
evening
shows.
The
film
collected
Rs
4.25
crore
net
on
Day
1.
Bastar,
on
the
other
hand,
received
largelly
mixed
reviews
and
opened
to
a
disastrous
response.
It
did
a
business
of
jusr
Rs
50
lakh
on
Friday.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Well,
it's
the
time
to
predict
the
second
day
business
of
both
the
movies.
It's
a
well-known
fact
that
both
films
are
set
to
witness
a
jump
today
(March
16)
at
the
box
office.
However,
on
the
second
day
too,
Yodha
is
beating
Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story
by
a
huge
margin
just
like
Friday.
Interestingly,
the
makers
of
Yodha
have
announced
a
weekend
treat
for
the
fans
with
'buy
one
get
one
offer'.
Hence,
the
action-thriller
is
all
set
for
a
good
jump
and
is
likely
to
earn
between
Rs
5.5-6.5
crore
on
Saturday.
Whereas
Bastar
will
most
probably
struggle
to
cross
the
Rs
1
crore
mark
and
is
likely
to
earn
between
Rs
80
lakh
to
1
crore.
However,
let's
wait
till
tomorrow
for
the
official
Day
2
figures.
