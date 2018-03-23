 »   »   » Sudani From Nigeria Review: A Shining Gem!

Soubin Shahir As Majeed

In Sudani From Nigeria we get to see a different Soubin Shahir. He never lets you down with the comedy sequences and here we could see him handling such sequences in a matured manner beholding the responsibility of a lead actor. At the same time, he stuns us with his performance in the emotional sequences, which are well-balanced and subtly delivered to perfection. In fact, the story of the film rides high on the character Majeed played by him and he doesn't let the film down even for a moment. Spectacular.



Samuel Abiola Robinson As Samuel

Samuel Abiola Robinson is new to Indian cinema and he gets a perfect launch pad with Sudani From Nigeria. He plays the role of Samuel, the Football player. Well, due credits to him for getting in to the skin of the character and with his performance, the young actor proves that languages are not a barrier in conveying emotions in the right form.



Rest Of The Cast

Sudani From Nigeria does feature many other prominent artists including newcomers and not so familar faces in important roles. A big round of applause for the actresses who portrayed the roles of Beeyumma and Jameela. Their performances in the film which are so real, will surely make a lasting impression in the hearts of audiences. KTC Abdullah has done a fine job in his role. Aneesh G Menon too comes up with a decent performance. Almost all the newcomers have ably done their part to perfection.



Script & Direction

Screenplay and Dialogues of Sudani from Nigeria have been jointly penned by Zakariya and Muhsin Parari. The film has a very light storyline but the screenplay that are filled with sequences filled with life is the strength of the movie. Most of the sequences are realistic to the core and the script addresses various factors like football, friendship, humanity, relationships and the final mixture lays the perfect foundation.



Zakariya has indeed made a stunning debut with Sudani From Nigeria. He stays true to the genre and the way in which he packaged the film is splendid. The film-maker has the complete control over the movie and has come out successful in driving the emotions of the audiences in the right directions. he has not resorted to the usual cliches or forced comedies, but still the film turns out to be an entertaining one, right from the word go. Special remarks to the way in which he has handled the actors with dexterity, considering the fact that he had mostly newcomer actors at his disposal.



Music & BGM

The songs of the film set to tune by Rex Vijayan have been placed so well and they have that regional vibe, which works so well for the movie. BGM has been used in an apt manner and it doesn't go overboard in any of the sequences.



Other Technical Aspects

Sudani From Nigeria was majorly shot in the Malabar regions. The cinematography of the film has been handled by popular cinematographer Shyju Khalid and his works needs a special mention as he has once again come up with some realistic frames staying close to the vision of the film-maker. Editing by Noufal Abdullah is also top class.

