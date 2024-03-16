Amruta Khanvilkar Recalls The Challenges Of Shooting In South Africa For Hansal Mehta And Jai Mehta's Lootere!

Renowned
for
her
roles
in
acclaimed
films
such
as
'Raazi,'
'Satyameva
Jayate,'
and
'Malang,'
Amruta
Khanvilkar
is
set
to
grace
screens
once
again
in
the
eagerly
awaited
thriller
'Lootere,'
scheduled
for
release
on
Disney+
Hotstar
from
March
22.
The
series
also
stars
Rajat
Kapoor,
Vivek
Gomber,
and
Aamir
Ali.
Returning
to
both
Bollywood
and
the
OTT
space
with
'Lootere,'
Amruta
expresses
her
honour
and
privilege
in
collaborating
with
the
show's
creators,
including
director
Hansal
Mehta
and
his
son
Jai
Mehta.
"I
believe
the
greatest
contribution
Jai
and
Hansal
sir
made
to
'Lootere'
is
their
humility,
despite
their
significant
success.
Their
grounded
nature
inspired
everyone
on
set,
from
the
cast
to
the
crew,
to
go
above
and
beyond," she
shares.
"Shooting
in
South
Africa
presented
its
challenges,
but
they
remained
steadfast
with
the
entire
cast
through
the
most
dangerous
and
risky
situations.
Some
individuals
spent
more
than
5
to
6
months
in
South
Africa,
yet
there
were
no
complaints.
This
speaks
volumes
about
the
assurance
and
support
Hansal
sir
and
Jai
provided
us
as
creators.
Their
profound
respect
for
the
cast
and
crew
resonated
throughout,
and
they
treated
us
exceptionally
well," Amruta
concludes.
Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 10:50 [IST]