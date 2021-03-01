Filmfare Awards Marathi 2020: Manasi Naik Kharera And Kishori Shahane Vij Make A Strong Style Statement

The coveted film awards of Marathi cinema, Filmfare Awards Marathi recently took place in the city and was attended by the who's who of the Marathi film industry. The event took place at St. Andrews, Bandra, Mumbai, on February 28, 2021. Out of all the attendees, actors Manasi Naik Kharera and Kishori Shahane Vij were at their stylish best on the red carpet and also took to their respective social media handles to share a glimpse of their pictures from the award ceremony.

Talking about Manasi Naik Kharera, the actor was all poses for the shutterbugs on the red carpet along with her husband Pardeep Kharera. She opted for a beautiful lehenga attire wherein she paired up her printed red blouse with an elegant printed skirt and dupatta. She matched up the look with radiant makeup, statement pieces of jewellery, sindoor and a sleek hairdo. Her husband and professional boxer, Pardeep on the other hand, looked dapper in a blue blazer suit which he paired up with black pants. The actor shared a picture of them from the red carpet on her social media handle. Her caption read as, "First Red Carpet As Mr and Mrs Kharera." Manasi also enticed the attendees at the Filmfare Awards Marathi event by giving a stunning dance performance on some of the popular tracks of Nora Fatehi. For the unversed, the Murder Mestri actor tied the knot with Pardeep in January this year. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor.

Veteran actor Kishori Shahane Vij was yet another celebrity who made heads turn at the Filmfare Awards Marathi. Talking about her sartorial choice, the actor opted for a lovely sea green embellished salwar-kameez. She matched up the look with exquisite earrings, neckpiece, bracelet and a ring which perfectly complimented her chic look. She also shared some beautiful pictures with the other attendees from the occasion which included singer and composer, Anu Malik. The star-studded event saw actors Deepak Dobriyal, Mukta Barve, and the critically-acclaimed film Anandi Gopal winning big. Take a look at the pictures shared by Kishori.

