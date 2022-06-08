Kajol Opens Up About Her Film Career In Kon Honaar Crorepati: Makes An Interesting Revelation!

Kajol, the celebrated Bollywood actress, and her mother, the veteran actress Tanuja Samrat Mukherjee, are all set to appear in the famous Marathi TV show Kon Honaar Crorepati. In the recently released promo of Kon Honaar Crorepati, Kajol opened up about her film career and how she became an actress.

In the new promo of the Karmaveer episode of the show, the celebrated actress revealed that she never wanted to become an actress. "I never wanted to become a part of Bollywood or the Hindi film industry. I did not want to become an actress in the industry. I always wanted to do a job. A job where I could get a pay cheque in my account every month," said Kajol while interacting with host Sachin Khedekar.

Interestingly, the host replied that he is happy that Kajol chose acting over other professions. "I am so glad today that you did not pick any other profession than acting. Otherwise, we all would have missed your stunning performances in the Bollywood cinema," said Sachin Khedekar.