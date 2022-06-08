Kajol Opens Up About Her Film Career In Kon Honaar Crorepati: Makes An Interesting Revelation!

Kajol,
the
celebrated
Bollywood
actress,
and
her
mother,
the
veteran
actress
Tanuja
Samrat
Mukherjee,
are
all
set
to
appear
in
the
famous
Marathi
TV
show
Kon
Honaar
Crorepati.
In
the
recently
released
promo
of
Kon
Honaar
Crorepati,
Kajol
opened
up
about
her
film
career
and
how
she
became
an
actress.
In
the
new
promo
of
the
Karmaveer
episode
of
the
show,
the
celebrated
actress
revealed
that
she
never
wanted
to
become
an
actress.
"I
never
wanted
to
become
a
part
of
Bollywood
or
the
Hindi
film
industry.
I
did
not
want
to
become
an
actress
in
the
industry.
I
always
wanted
to
do
a
job.
A
job
where
I
could
get
a
pay
cheque
in
my
account
every
month," said
Kajol
while
interacting
with
host
Sachin
Khedekar.
Interestingly,
the
host
replied
that
he
is
happy
that
Kajol
chose
acting
over
other
professions.
"I
am
so
glad
today
that
you
did
not
pick
any
other
profession
than
acting.
Otherwise,
we
all
would
have
missed
your
stunning
performances
in
the
Bollywood
cinema,"
said
Sachin
Khedekar.