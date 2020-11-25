Grammy Awards 2021 Nominations List: Justin Beiber, The Weeknd & Nicki Minaj Slam The Awards

Soon after the nominations for 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were announced, several singers opened up about being snubbed and called out the awards for being corrupt. The Weeknd, who had two singles land in the top 10 on the Billboard charts and six songs on the Billboard Global 200 list, did not receive any nominations.

The Weeknd, who has been chosen to play the halftime show at the Super Bowl next year, took to his Twitter account and slammed The Recording Academy. He tweeted, "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..."

Rapper Nicki Minaj also slammed the Grammys recalling her debut snub. She tweeted, "Never forget the Grammys didn't give me my best new artist award when I had seven songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday."

Justin Beiber's Post On Yummy And Changes Grammy Nomination Soon after, Justin Bieber also called out the Grammys for nominating his song 'Yummy' and the album Changes in the wrong categories. Though thankful for a nomination altogether, Justin said the album was meant to be an R&B not a Pop album. The Canadian singer-songwriter took to his Instagram page and penned a note. He said, "I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry. I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said, I set out to make an R&B album. 'Changes' was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album, which is very strange to me." Beyonce, Taylor Swift Are Leading In Nominations Justin captioned his post adding, "Please don't mistake this as me being ungrateful, these are just my thoughts take em or leave em. Thank you to the people who fought for me to even have any nominations." Grammy Awards 2021 Will Take Place On January 31 This is not the first time Grammys has been called out by an artist. Earlier this year, Kanye West had shared a video of allegedly peeing on his past trophies. However, the rapper is now up for one nomination, as his album Jesus Is King is named in the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album category. 63rd Grammy Awards is set to be held on January 31, 2021, and will be hosted by Trevor Noah.

