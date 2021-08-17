Bob Dylan Accused Of Sexually Abusing A 12-Year-Old In 1960s, Singer Denies Allegations

Recent reports have revealed that an unnamed woman has sued the folk singer-songwriter, Bob Dylan, for alleged sexual abuse. A civil lawsuit was filed against the singer on Friday (August 13) with the New York Supreme Court.

The woman identified only as J.C. has claimed that she was sexually abused by Dylan, who also gave her alcohol and drugs in 1965 when she was 12-year-old. She added that Dylan sexually abused her at his New York apartment over a six-week period "leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day."

The lawsuit added that Dylan, who was in his mid-20s at the time, "exploited his status as a musician to provide J.C. with alcohol and drugs and sexually abuse her multiple times." According to the court submitted documents, the plaintiff is seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.

The singer now 80 years old is accused of assault, battery, false imprisonment and infliction of emotional distress. Dylan's spokesman said the allegations were false. "The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended," the spokesman told BBC.

Notably, Dylan gained fame in the 1960s and become one most acclaimed and influential artists of the rock era with hits including "Blowin' in the Wind" and "Like a Rolling Stone." He has sold more than 125 million records globally and has even won the Nobel prize for literature in 2016. In 2012, he was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-President Barack Obama.

