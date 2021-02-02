Evan Rachel Wood Reveals She Was 'Horrifically Abused' By Marilyn Manson For Years

Actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood, has finally named the ex who she had previously alleged to have abused her for years. The Westworld star has talked about the abusive relationship on a number of occasions including the 2018 testimony before a House Judiciary Subcommittee, in an effort to get the Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights passed in all 50 US states.

Evan Rachel, who is now 33, had revealed that she had met shock-rocker Marilyn Manson when she was 18 and he was 36. Taking to her Instagram account she shared a post and wrote, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years."

"I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent," Evan concluded.

Soon after, four other women posted their own accounts of harrowing experiences and alleged that Manson had subjected them to sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation. Ashely Lindsay Morgan, Sarah Mcneilly, Gabriella and Ashley Walters took to their Instagram accounts and shared their story.

Meanwhile, Manson's former fiancee also spoke in support of Evan and the other four women who opened up. Rose McGowan posted a statement on Twitter that read, "I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have come forward. It takes years to recover from abuse and I send them strength on their journey to recovery. Let the truth be revealed. Let the healing begin."

On the other hand, after the allegations surfaced, Manson was dropped by his record label Loma Vista, and was also cut from a TV series. However, Manson has denied all allegations in a statement on his Instagram account.

He wrote, "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

According to a report in Vanity Fair, Manson was set to appear in the 2021 season of AMC's horror anthology Creepshow, but the segment of the episode starring Manson will not be aired.

ALSO READ: Asia Argento Accuses Fast And Furious Director Rob Cohen Of Sexual Assault: I Woke Up Naked In His Bed

ALSO READ: Harvey Weinstein Faces 6 New Sexual Assault Counts