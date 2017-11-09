 »   »   » Ippadai Vellum Movie Review: Audiences' Responses On Twitter!

Ippadai Vellum, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Manjima Mohan and Soori in the lead roles is the big release of the day (November 09, 2017). The film has made a worldwide release and has graced above 600 screens worldwide.

Touted to be a thriller, Ippadai Vellum has been scripted and directed by Gaurav Narayanan. This is the third directorial venture of Gaurav after Thoonganagaram and Sigaram Thodu. The trailer of the film did hit the right chords and it definitely has promised something interesting. Ippadai Vellum has been produced by the popular banner LYCA productions.



Apart from Udhayanidhi Stalin, Manjima Mohan and Soori, Ippadai Vellum also features Raadhika Sarathkumar, Daniel Balaji, RK Suresh, MS Bhaskar etc., in important roles.



Ippadai Vellum has been tagged as an edge of the seat thriller. According to the reports, Ippadai Vellum narrates the tale of an IT professional named Madhusoodanan who believes that intelligence can help you to come out of any kind of tough situations. Music is one of the major highlights of the movie and D Imman has taken care of the department.



Stay tuned with us to know what the audiences have got to say about the movie..