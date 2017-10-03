 »   »   » Good News! Shankar & Kamal Haasan To Collaborate Again

Well well! This is some huge news and yes, every cinema fan would be waiting in anticipation for this flick. The big announcement came around on the most happening stage, Bigg Boss Tamil. Legendary actor Kamal Haasan and ace director Shankar will be joining hands after two decades for the sequel of Indian.

The biggest blockbuster of 1996, Indian, a story about a freedom fighter, vigilante, who stays loyal to his country and takes on people involved in corruption including his own son, was helmed by Shankar and the role was portrayed by Kamal Haasan.

The movie turned out to be a mammoth blockbuster in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Now the actor-director duo is collaborating to recreate the same magic and the sweet announcement was revealed on the Bigg Boss stage, where Kamal Haasan is steering the show.

Shankar is now busy with the post-production work of the magnum opus project, 2.O, a supposed sequel of 2010 blockbuster, Enthiran. While 2.O is the most expensive movie in Indian cinema, Shankar is all set to make it two in a row with Indian 2.

Shankar, confirmed the same on stage stating that the storyline was developed 3 years ago and that a concrete writing was completed two years ago.

This big-ticket movie will be bankrolled by Dil Raju, one of the most meticulous producers of Telugu cinema industry. This project would be a bi-lingual venture in Tamil and Telugu with stars of either industry being part of the prestigious project. Indian 2 will be dubbed into other Indian languages as well.

Dil Raju is known for his near perfect planning, promotions and execution while Shankar is in the top league of directors in the Indian industry. Needless to say about Ulaganayagan, one could expect a jaw dropping project from the team. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalized and the entire details of filming are yet to be decided by Shankar and team.

An extremely jubilated and an elated passionate producer, Dil Raju, officially confirmed through twitter: "Delighted to be associated with two stalwarts of Indian Cinema @ikamalhaasan and @shankarshanmugh for the prestigious project #Indian2". - Sic

Shankar might initiate the project after the release of Rajnikanth's 2.O which is slated to hit screens on 25th January 2018. Indian 2 might hit screens sometime by 2019 and the shooting of the movie will commence by April 2018.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan, who is shooting for Vishwaroopam 2 & Sabhash Naidu along with the successful Bigg Boss reality show, has as well involved himself in politics of late. The platform being laid and set by him is concretely strong and hope the said movie caters to his needs. All said and done, Indian 2 will easily be one of the most awaited movies of the said year.