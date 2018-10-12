 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Sneha: Fans Wish The Actress On Her Special Day

It's no secret that the lovely Sneha is one of the most popular and talented stars in the Tamil film industry. A seasoned performer, she enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her charming screen presence, good looks, limitless talent and friendly nature. During her reasonably eventful and successful career, she has starred in quite a few popular films and acted alongside several big stars and this has helped her become a force to be reckoned with.

Today (October 12, 2018), on the occasion of Sneha's birthday, her fans took to Twitter and wished her on her special day.

Here are the top tweets...

Wish you many more happy returns of the day #Sneha Madam on behalf of all @ttovino Fans 🎁🎁🎁🎁🎂🎂🎂🍫🍫🍫

Live long and stay blessed Madam 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎂🎊🎊🎂🎂🎂🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊#HBDSneha Madam — Tovino Boys Kerala (@BoysTovino) October 12, 2018

happy birthday 🎂 @actress_Sneha keep smile and njoy ur day sis...!!! May god bless you abundantly 🤗 — R.ANDREW DAVID (@RANDREWDAVID1) October 12, 2018

Sneha was born on October 12, 1981 in Mumbai and began her acting career in 2000 with the Malayalam film Ingane Oru Nilapakshi. Shortly thereafter, she made her Kollywood debut with J Suresh's Ennavale. In the following years, she delivered memorable performances in films such as Unnai Ninaithu, Virumbugiren and Radha Gopalam to name a few, and this helped her find a foothold in the industry.

She was last seen in the critically acclaimed Velaikkaran which hit the screens last year. In 2017, she was also seen opposite Mammootty in The Great Father.

At present, Sneha has RC 12 in her kitty. We wish her a very happy birthday and hope that she has a good year ahead.