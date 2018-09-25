 »   »   »  Simtaagaran: The First Lyric Video From Sarkar Reaches This Milestone In No Time!

The dashing and charismatic Vijay is one of the most popular stars in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly called 'Thalapathy', he enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his good looks, simple nature and gripping screen presence. Over the years, he has given Tamil cinema some of its biggest hits and this has established him as a force to be reckoned with. At present, he is gearing up for the release of Sarkar. The film is one of the biggest releases of 2018 and it has already created a great deal of buzz amongst the movie buffs.

Now, here is some terrific news for all you Vijay fans out there. The Simtaagaran lyric video from Sarkar, which was released yesterday (September 25, 2018), reached an important milestone in no time.

The video garnered 1 million digital views in less than 4 hours and became the talk of the town for all the right reasons. If the video continues going strong, it might even cross 10 Million views in the days to come.

The Simtaagaran number has been composed by the music maestro AR Rahman and its lyrics have been penned by Vivek. The song has a 'local' feel to it and this has helped it click with the audience. Sarkar is an AR Murugadoss directorial and it also features Keerthy Suresh in the lead. The film is slated to hit the screens this Diwali.

