 »   »   »  Vijay Starrer Sarkar Falls Prey To Piracy Even Before Its Release; Details Inside

The charming Vijay is arguably one of the most successful and sought-after stars in the Tamil film industry today. A veteran in his own right, 'Thalapathy' enjoys an impressive fan following thanks to his charming personality, striking screen presence, warm nature and sincere performances. During his highly eventful and memorable career, the superstar has starred in quite a few popular commercial entertainers and this has established him as Kollywood's favourite mass hero. At present, Vijay is gearing up for the release of Sarkar.

The film has created a great deal of buzz amongst the movie buffs and that too for all the right reasons. Now, the film is in the limelight for a shocking reason. According to the latest reports, it has fallen prey to piracy even before its release. Apparently, all the songs from Sarkar have been leaked by a notorious website.

The film's audio was launched on October 2, 2018, amidst much fanfare. The Sarkar album has been composed by the Academy Award winner AR Rahman and it is likely to do well. However, piracy might affect its sales/performance big time.

Piracy is a big problem and previously several films/songs have been leaked online. Even though various agencies and the TFPC have taken steps to curb the problem, the situation has not improved too much. Let us hope that these efforts pay off and those in the film business stop suffering losses.

Sarkar is a political-thriller and it has been directed by AR Murugadoss. Besides Vijay, the film also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Keerthy Suresh in the lead. Sarkar is slated to hit the screens this Diwali.

