Namma Veettu Pillai Box Office Verdict: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Is A Towering Success!

Total Budget Of The Movie

According to the report, the film's production cost is around Rs 40 crore. At the same time, the total budget of the movie, including the publicity cost and other expenditure, is said to be around Rs 46.5 crore.

Namma Veettu Pillai’s Pre-release Business

If the report is anything to go by, Namma Veettu Pillai has done a pre-release business of Rs 28.11 crore. Reportedly, this is including the satellite and digital rights, which is owned by the production company itself. These rights are said to be valued around Rs 18 crore. The Hindi dubbing rights and audio rights of the film are said to be sold for Rs 4 crore each.

Box Office Collections

Reportedly, Sun Pictures released this film in as many as 450 screens in Tamil Nadu through Red Giant Movies. According to reports, the film is expected to have made a share of Rs 30 crore from the first 14 days of run in Tamil Nadu. Of that, the producer's share is expected to be around Rs 27 crore.

A Clean And Big Hit

The report also talks about the profit margin of the film so far. Reportedly, the movie has made a business of around Rs 55.11 crore against a budget of Rs 46.5 crore and it is being said that the profit is around Rs 8.65 crore.