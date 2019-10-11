Namma Veettu Pillai Box Office Collections (2 Weeks): On Its Way To Beat Velaikkaran!
Namma Veettu Pillai has already found a place in the list of big hits of the year, so far. The Sivakarthikeyan starrer, directed by Pandiraj, hit theatres on September 27, 2019, and now, the movie has successfully entered the third week of its theatrical run. Despite Asuran also joining the box office race, Namma Veettu Pillai enjoyed the benefits of the long holiday season and reportedly went past the Rs 50-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office. According to a few reports, the film has managed to collect around Rs 50.32 crore from the first two weeks of its run in theatres. Read Namma Veettu Pillai Box Office Collections (2 Weeks) report to know further details regarding this.
Will It Overtake Velaikkaran?
With such staggering collections, Namma Veettu Pillai has turned out to be one among the biggest hits of Sivakarthikeyan so far. There are high chances for Namma Veettu Pillai to go past the Tamil Nadu collections of Velaikkaran, which is the highest-grossing movie of the star so far. Reportedly, the 2017 movie had collected Rs 58 crore from the Tamil Nadu box office.
At the Chennai Box Office...
Namma Veettu Pillai is racing ahead at the Chennai box office and the film is all set to touch the 5-crore mark this weekend. Reportedly, the film has collected around Rs 4.91 crore from the first two weeks of run in the theatres across Chennai.
Worldwide Collections
Reportedly, Namma Veettu Pillai had gone past the 50-crore mark at the worldwide box office in the past week itself. Now, after the completion of the second week, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer is expected to have collected over Rs 62 crore.
Poised For Yet Another Great Weekend
As everyone knows, a good number of Tamil movies have hit theatres this week. Despite that, Namma Veettu Pillai is continuing its run in a good number of centres. The film is expected to enjoy yet another decent weekend in centres across Tamil Nadu.