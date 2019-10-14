Namma Veettu Pillai Box Office Collections (17 Days): One Among The Top Grossers Of Sivakarthikeyan
It is raining hits at the Tamil Nadu box office and Namma Veettu Pillai, the Sivakarthikeyan movie, has found a top slot in the recent big successes of the industry. The film, directed by Pandiraj, is in the third week of its run now and Namma Veettu Pillai has managed to expand its success, despite slowing down a bit over the past weekend. Reportedly, Namma Veettu Pillai has collected around Rs 52.34 crore from the first 17 days of its run in theatres across Tamil Nadu. The film has gone on to become one among the top-grossing movies in the career of Sivakarthikeyan so far. Read Namma Veettu Pillai Box Office Collections (17 Days) report to know more.
Third Weekend At Chennai Box Office
Namma Veettu Pillai had slowed down a bit on its third weekend. According to reports, the film managed to collect around Rs 29 lakh from the past three days at the Chennai box office.
At The Fifth Spot
Importantly, Namma Veettu Pillai managed to be in the top 5 list at the Chennai box office in its third weekend as well. Reportedly, the film was placed at the fifth spot behind Asuran, Joker, Petromax and Puppy, in terms of the weekend collections.
Total Collections
Well, Namma Veettu Pillai has gone past the 5-crore mark at the Chennai box office. Reportedly, the film has minted around Rs 5.20 crore from 17 days of its run. It is also one among the top-grossing movies at the Chennai box office this year so far.
The Way Ahead
As per the earlier reports, Namma Veettu Pillai is expected to continue its decent run till Deepavali season. However, considering the fact that the film had slowed down a bit over the past weekend, it needs to be seen whether it could overtake Velaikkaran, which had collected Rs 58 crore from Tamil Nadu box office. It seems like it would be a tough task for Namma Veettu Pillai.