Namma Veettu Pillai Box Office Collections (17 Days): One Among The Top Grossers Of Sivakarthikeyan

Third Weekend At Chennai Box Office

Namma Veettu Pillai had slowed down a bit on its third weekend. According to reports, the film managed to collect around Rs 29 lakh from the past three days at the Chennai box office.

At The Fifth Spot

Importantly, Namma Veettu Pillai managed to be in the top 5 list at the Chennai box office in its third weekend as well. Reportedly, the film was placed at the fifth spot behind Asuran, Joker, Petromax and Puppy, in terms of the weekend collections.

Total Collections

Well, Namma Veettu Pillai has gone past the 5-crore mark at the Chennai box office. Reportedly, the film has minted around Rs 5.20 crore from 17 days of its run. It is also one among the top-grossing movies at the Chennai box office this year so far.

The Way Ahead

As per the earlier reports, Namma Veettu Pillai is expected to continue its decent run till Deepavali season. However, considering the fact that the film had slowed down a bit over the past weekend, it needs to be seen whether it could overtake Velaikkaran, which had collected Rs 58 crore from Tamil Nadu box office. It seems like it would be a tough task for Namma Veettu Pillai.