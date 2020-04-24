After Maanaadu, Simbu To Join Hands With Mysskin For His Next?

Not too long ago, director Mysskin had a fallout with actor Vishal and the former ultimately decided not to helm their project, Thupparivalan 2. While altercation turned ugly and soon became a hot topic of discussion on social media, the situation has now mellowed down. While Vishal is now directing Thupparivalan 2, we hear Mysskin has also finalized his next outing and its lead actor.

Well, the talented filmmaker, who last gave us a thrilling cinematic experience with his movie Pyscho, is all set to collaborate with Silambarasan aka Simbu for the very first time. Last month, a source in the know had told DT Next, "After Thupparivalan issue, Mysskin wanted to work on a new project, without wasting any time. He approached STR and narrated the script. STR loved it and agreed to be a part of it. However, he is yet to sign the official agreement."

Now, according to the latest report in Thandora Times, it's officially confirmed that the director-actor duo is coming together for a film. Apparently, the untitled project is going to be a thriller, and fans will see Simbu as a police officer in Mysskin's directorial venture. The movie is expected to go on floors once Simbu wraps up the shoot of his much-delayed political-drama, Maanaadu.

Mysskin and Simbu's project will be bankrolled by Studio Green Films, which is owned by KE Gnanavel Raja. The rest of the details regarding the project will be out pretty soon. For now, the fact that Simbu and Mysskin are finally working together has got us super excited. What about you guys?

Mysskin And Simbu To Work Together For The First Time?