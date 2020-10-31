Ajay Raj Gets Married To Fiancée Padmini Devanahalli In An Intimate Ceremony

Popular actor Ajay Raj got married to his fiancée Padmini Devanahalli today (October 31) in an intimate ceremony. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their family members and close friends. For the unversed, Ajay and Padmini were in a relationship for many years, before tying the knot.

They got engaged last year. Ajay Raj and Padmini Devanahalli's wedding photos went viral on social media, and they are looking stunning together. Ajay looked dashing in typical South Indian wedding attire while Padmini dazzled in a yellow silk saree.

On a professional note, Ajay Raj has worked in various movies in Tamil and Telugu. He was last seen in Kannada film Mundina Nildana (2019), directed by Vinay Bharadwaj. Ajay has also acted in films like Chennai 600028 (2017), Aaranya Kaandam (2010), Chennai 600028 II: Second Innings (2016) and so on. On the other hand, Padmini Devanahalli has hosted many TV shows. She shot to fame with the role of Jaaji in devotional serial Mahadevi, directed by Ramesh Indira.

Filmibeat wishes Ajay and Padmini a happy married life!