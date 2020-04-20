How Passionate Kissing Photos Of Simbu & Nayanthara Changed The Destiny Of Their Relationship

Leaked Kiss Controversy

After the release of Vallavan, Simbu and Nayanthara enjoyed their initial lovey days together. But sadly, the photos of their intimate moments, in which Simbu and Nayanthara can be seen kissing each other passionately, went viral on social media.

Things Got Worst Between Simbu & Nayanthara

After leaked kissing pictures, Simbu and Nayanthara's relationship started getting worse day-by-day. The duo soon broke up with each other. After the breakup, Nayanthara alleged that Simbu himself leaked their private photos and confessed that she will never work with him.

Simbu Clears The Air

After Nayanthara's allegations, Simbu said that he didn't leak the pictures. He also revealed that the pictures were clicked just to check the clarity of the new cameras that they had bought at that point of time.

Moved On

After the breakup, Nayanthara got into a relationship with Prabhu Deva. After breaking up with him in 2012, she is now dating director Vignesh Shivan. On the other hand, Simbu is reportedly dating Hansika Motwani.