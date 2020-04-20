    For Quick Alerts
      How Passionate Kissing Photos Of Simbu & Nayanthara Changed The Destiny Of Their Relationship

      Nayanthara has always been considered as one of the finest actresses in the Tamil film industry. She has acted in many successful films like Bigil, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Arrambam, Aramm, Chandramukhi and so on. Like Nayanthara's filmi career, her personal life has also been the talk of the town.

      Nayanthara and Simbu kiss

      As we all know, Nayanthara was in a relationship with Silambarasan aka Simbu during the initial stage of her career. However, the relationship didn't last long, and everything happened due to a KISS.

      Leaked Kiss Controversy

      Leaked Kiss Controversy

      After the release of Vallavan, Simbu and Nayanthara enjoyed their initial lovey days together. But sadly, the photos of their intimate moments, in which Simbu and Nayanthara can be seen kissing each other passionately, went viral on social media.

      Things Got Worst Between Simbu & Nayanthara

      Things Got Worst Between Simbu & Nayanthara

      After leaked kissing pictures, Simbu and Nayanthara's relationship started getting worse day-by-day. The duo soon broke up with each other. After the breakup, Nayanthara alleged that Simbu himself leaked their private photos and confessed that she will never work with him.

      Simbu Clears The Air

      Simbu Clears The Air

      After Nayanthara's allegations, Simbu said that he didn't leak the pictures. He also revealed that the pictures were clicked just to check the clarity of the new cameras that they had bought at that point of time.

      Moved On

      Moved On

      After the breakup, Nayanthara got into a relationship with Prabhu Deva. After breaking up with him in 2012, she is now dating director Vignesh Shivan. On the other hand, Simbu is reportedly dating Hansika Motwani.

      Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 16:09 [IST]
