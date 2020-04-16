Throwback Thursday! Nayanthara Brought ‘Positivity’ In Her Life After Breaking Up With Prabhu Deva

As we all know, Prabhu Deva and Nayanthara were in a live-in relationship for many years. Because of husband's extra-marital affair, Prabhu Deva's wife Ramlath also parted ways with him in 2011. However, Prabhu Deva and Nayanthara's affair didn't last for a long time as they broke up in 2012.

Well, Prabhu Deva and Nayanthara's relationship was very strong as the Airaa actress had inked his name on her left hand which read 'Prabhu'. However, after the breakup, she replaced it with another tattoo in the same place.

Nayanthara is currently in a relationship with director Vignesh Shivan. She is feeling positive with the director as she tattooed, 'Positivity' on her hand. Last year, beau Vignesh Shivan shared a picture of her, in which Nayanthara was flaunting her new tattoo. She looked beautiful in white.

Prabhu Deva and Nayanthara's relationship had affected his wife Ramlath badly. In an interview with a leading daily, she even cursed the Darbar actress. She said, "At the same time it should punish the woman who steals others husband illegally. I have requested the police and judicial set up to arrest Nayantara for her intention of stealing my husband from me. If I see the actress anywhere, I will surely kick her on the spot. She is the best example of a bad woman."

Speaking about her break up with Prabhu Deva, Nayanthara had said, "I don't know whether it's destiny or whatever it just didn't work. We were probably not meant to be together. When you have to go away from someone you love or vice-versa, whatever the reason, it really shatters your life. But how you deal with it is important. I was in a relationship for three and a half years so I still need to get over it completely. It'll take a lot of time."

Coming back to Nayanthara's films, she was last seen in Darbar, which stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film failed to create magic at the box office. Nayanthara will next be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also stars Samantha Akkineni.