Simbu Cooks Chicken Curry For Family Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Video Goes Viral

The lockdown imposed by the government due to the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus in India, is making commoners as well as celebrities do various activities at home. Right from Chiranjeevi to Vijay, South actors are trying hard to kill time at home. Bbut, Silambarasan aka STR is pretty much active in his home during the quarantine period.

Simbu recently took charge of the kitchen duties and cooked a chicken curry for his family. The video of Simbu making chicken curry has gone viral on social media, and fans have just fallen in love with his dedication in making a perfect dish.

Watch the video here:

In the video, STR can be seen in the kitchen, preparing a yummy chicken dish. He can be heard saying that it was for his family. Apart from this video, another clip has also surfaced on the internet, in which VTV Ganesan is seen along with Simbu in the kitchen. Simbu is saying how women should be treated as equal halves and not as slaves.

Simbu recently made the headlines for his indoor jogging video, which surfaced online. The actor had a massive body transformation after he started working out for his next film, Maanaadu. The film is directed by Venkat Prabhu and bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi under home production, Amma Creations.

Talking about Simbu's personal life, the actor is currently dating actress Hansika Motwani. The couple is expected to get married after the lockdown gets over. Simbu was earlier in relationship Nayanthara. Let's see when Simbu ties the knot with Hansika.

