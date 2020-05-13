    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      STR Ready To Shoot For Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu Amid COVID-19 Lockdown?

      Maanaadu has indeed gone through a rough phase with a major delay, courtesy it's lead actor Silambarasan aka STR. The ongoing Coronavirus lockdown is now responsible for the further indefinite hold-up. Well, looks like STR is on a major upgrade mode or maybe he is missing shoots, as we hear that the actor has told the producer, Suresh Kamatchi that he is ready to shoot for the political thriller amid the lockdown.

      There are reports that Simbu has said that he would be available for the team whenever they want him for the shoot. Earlier, there were several rumours suggesting that the actor doesn't reach the location on time, which apparently irked the makers of the film. Well, this change in the actor is amazing and we are sure this will impress the makers. On the other hand, the movie will only resume its shoot once the government lifts the lockdown imposed in Tamil Nadu.

      Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu will have Kalyani Priyadarshan romancing STR. The actor will be essaying the role of a Muslim youngster in the political thriller, bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi, who a few months ago had announced that he was dropping the project due to his differences with the lead actor.

      The movie will also feature Premgi Amaren, Venkat Prabhu, Karunakaran, SA Chandrasekar, and Bharathiraja in pivotal roles. SJ Suryah has been signed to play the lead antagonist in Maanaadu. The camera is cranked by Richard M Nathan while Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the highly-anticipated movie. Well, the makers are targeting for August 2020 release, which is now questionable due to the ongoing pandemic.

      On a related note, STR also has another upcoming film Mufti, which has been reportedly shelved. He is also in talks with several directors for upcoming films.

