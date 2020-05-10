    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Trisha Krishnan Returns As Jessie With Gautham Menon's Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn: Reveals The Teaser!

      Trisha Krishnan, the popular actress is still remembered for the character Jessie from the 2010-released romantic drama Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. The actress's performance in the Gautham Menon directorial was highly praised by both the audiences and critics. Now, Trisha is returning as Jessie with the lockdown short film, Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn.

      The charming actress recently revealed the much-awaited official teaser of Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn through her official social media pages. The interesting teaser, which features Jessie's telephone conversation with Karthik, has already taken the social media by storm. In the teaser, Jessie is seen reassuring Karthik that everything is going to be okay. It ends with the words 'There's Hope'.

      However, the netizens are curious to know whether Karthik, the character played by STR will make a comeback with the Gautham Menon directorial. Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, which is a spiritual sequel to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, reportedly depicts how Karthik and Jessie's equation evolved over the years and the way they bond during this lockdown period.

      Trisha Krishnan Returns As Jessie With Gautham Menons Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn: Reveals The Teaser!

      Story first published: Sunday, May 10, 2020, 23:16 [IST]
