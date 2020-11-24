Suriya Starrer Soorarai Pottru’s Team Pays Tribute To Mohan Babu For Completing 45 Years In Industry

Amazon Prime Video's much-awaited Soorarai Pottru finally released recently, and the film received nothing but praises from the industry, audience and critics. The film had a strong message of chasing your dream without giving up for the same. Meanwhile, Mohan Babu, who played a key role in Suriya-starrer, completed 45 years in the film industry. Hence, Soorarai Pottru team paid a tribute to the veteran actor with a special message.

Amazon Prime Video tool to their social media and shared, "Celebrating you and your journey at the movies, #MohanBabu! #SooraraiPottruOnPrime watch now! @actorsuriya #SudhaKongara @rajsekarpandian #GVPrakashKumar #SatishSuriya #Jacki @guneetmonga @sikhya @2d_entertainment @sonymusic_south."

The video showcases Mohan Babu's journey beautifully with his various characters and much more. Suriya also has some great words to share in the same.

Meanwhile, Soorarai Pottru is directed by Sudha Kongara, bankrolled by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. This beautiful film has reached the masses of 200 countries and territories through Amazon Prime Video.

