Vishal’s Chakra Eyeing For Direct-To-OTT Release, Makers Expecting Rs 45 Crore For The Thriller

The trailer of Chakra was recently released, and it indeed garnered appreciation from the netizens. Featuring Vishal in the lead role, the cybercrime thriller has the actor donning the role of a military officer. The story revolves around a robbery that happens on Independence day in 49 houses.

An Ashoka Chakra medal is also stolen along with the other items during the theft, which pushes Vishal to track down the culprits. The trailer of the movie was released in four languages- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. South stars Mohanlal, Karthi, Rana Daggubati, Yash and Arya released the trailer on their respective social media handles.

Talking about the release of the film, the action-thriller was earlier scheduled to release on May 1, but was later postponed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus outbreak. As per the latest report, the makers of Chakra are planning for a direct-to-OTT release owing to the COVID-19 situation. It is said that the makers are targeting Rs 45 crore deal with video streaming platforms. Chakra will release on the OTT platform only if a company buys the streaming rights of the movie's Tamil version for Rs 25 crore and Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada version for Rs 10 crore. Well, with this huge demand of the makers, we will have to wait and watch if any OTT company grabs the streaming rights of the film.

Written and directed by MS Anandan, Chakra will also feature Shraddha Srinath, Regina Cassandra, Srushti Dange, Manobala and Robo Shankar in pivotal roles. The movie has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and camera cranked by Balasubramaniem. Chakra has been produced by Vishal Film Factory.

