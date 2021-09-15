Police Nabs Thief Who Stole Jewels At Soori's Family Wedding

Just recently, reports were rife about a robbery at Soori's family function in Madurai. Apparently, the family was flabbergasted when 80 grams of gold were stolen from their household. As only close relatives and friends had attended the wedding, the family members were reportedly hesitant to file a complaint with the police.

After much thought, they finally decided to approach the police following which a probe was initiated. Within 24 hours of lodging the complaint, the police held a man on the charge of theft and also recovered jewels worth Rs 2 lakh from him. Further investigation has been initiated against the accused.

According to reports, posing as a VIP, he had introduced himself to all the guests who attended the wedding. The police have also secured relevant CCTV footage of the person from the function.

Notably, the wedding that took place on September 9 was attended by several Kollywood celebs and Soori's colleagues from the industry including Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan and Karunas.

Meanwhile, Soori is super busy with his forthcoming projects including Siva-Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, Sivakarthikeyan-Cibi Chakravarthi's Don, Jyotika-Sasikumar's Amazon Prime release Udanpirappe, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 winner Mugen Rao's Velan and Vetrimaaran-Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai. He was previously seen in the 2019 film Sangathamizhan starring Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna, and directed by Vijay Chandar.