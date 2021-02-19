Thalapathy 65: Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Play The Deadly Antagonist In Vijay-Nelson Dilipkumar’s Film?

Looks like exceptional actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to make a comeback in Kollywood with Thalapathy Vijay's forthcoming film. Yes, you read that right! If reports are anything to go by, the makers recently approached the Bollywood actor to play the antagonist in #Thalapathy65.

It is said that the director of the film Nelson Dilipkumar has also narrated the story to the actor, who was recently shooting in London for his next, Sangeen. Though there is no confirmation regarding the same, reports are rife that Nawazuddin's inclusion in the film will be soon announced by the makers. Well, if all goes well and good, the two versatile actors will share screen space for the first time.

If you may recall, Nawazuddin played an unapologetic antagonist in Rajinikanth's Petta. The actor essayed the role of an influential politician and father of a ruffian, played by Vijay Sethupathi. The 2019 film marked the actor's first Kollywood venture, which highly impressed the cine-goers.

Coming back to #Thalapathy65, the film is expected to go on floors in June 2021. The team is currently busy with the film's pre-production work, which is going on in full swing. If reports are to be believed, Pooja Hegde has been confirmed for Thalapathy 65. However, a confirmation is yet to be made by the makers.

#Thalapathy65 was announced on December 10, 2020, and a video featuring Vijay, Nelson and the chairman-founder of Sun Group, Kalanithi Maran was shared on the official page of Sun Pictures. Notably, Sun Pictures is bankrolling the film, which has music scored by renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander, who had also composed music for Thalapathy's previous blockbuster film Master.

Also Read: Thalapathy 65 Photoshoot Is Finished; The First Look Of The Vijay Starrer To Be Out Soon?

Also Read: Thalapathy 65: Vijay-Nelson Dilipkumar's Film To Start Rolling From April?