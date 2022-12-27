Actress Nadhiya Never Acted With Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan! Do You Know Why?

Actress Nadhiya has revealed the reason why she hasn't acted in a single film with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan yet.

Kamal Haasan is a leading actor who is celebrated by many in the Tamil film industry, and even heroines of this era yearn to act with him in at least one film. Even at this age so many people want to act with him, how many people would have wanted to act with him when he was young. Many leading actresses have acted opposite him, but it is surprising and confusing that only Nadhiya, who was shining as a leading lady at that time, has not acted in a single film with him. Nadhiya was the one who captivated many people in the 80s with her acting and characteristic beauty. We can say that she has zero haters, so much so that she has a huge fan base in Tamil and Malayalam.

At that time, many fans who were attracted to Nadhiya started following Nadhiya Hairstyle, Nadhiya Nose ring, etc. It is not certain whether she was famous only in the 80s, but even now she has the same place in the hearts of his fans. After her marriage, she re-entered as a mother with the Jayam Ravi film M Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi and acted in a few films in succession. She is still maintaining the same style and beauty as she was then, now there is a question as to why Nadhiya, who has flown the flag in many language films like Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu, has not done a single film with Kamal Haasan yet.

In a recent interview Nadhiya was asked about not acting with Kamal Haasan. She said, "I feel very sad that I haven't acted in a single film with Kamal Haasan yet. It was because of the call sheet problem. Whenever he approached me to act in the film, I would have committed to another film and it was I who had to play the lead role in Vikram first part. But at that time I was committed to many films and I was not able to give the call sheet".