Nitham Oru Vaanam: Ashok Selvan’s Next Announced

After the recent success of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, Viacom18 Studios is ready with its next bilingual movie, titled Nitham Oru Vaanam in Tamil and Aakasham in Telugu.

Ajit Andhare, COO Viacom18 Studios, says "At Viacom18 Studios, we believe in the power of storytelling across platforms and languages. With the recent success in our foray into the Tamil and Telegu markets, we are here with another heartfelt, bilingual story that will take the audiences on a journey. Backed by a strong cast, a talented new director and a highly capable producer, we are hoping to see Nitham Oru Vaanam aka Aakasham, break further grounds in their respective regions, welcoming audiences warmly back into theatres."

The film is produced in collaboration with Rise East Entertainment. Its title look was released today by popular actor Dulquer Salmaan.

Ashok Selvan, whose career graph is rising with every movie, plays the lead role. The feel-good travelogue movie is directed by debutant director Ra.Karthik. Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali, and Shivathmika Rajasekhar play the female lead roles. The star cast includes several prominent actors.

The film's producer Sreenidhi Sagar (Rise East Entertainment) and Viacom18 studios have made the movie simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu. They have been shot across exotic locales in Chennai, Hyderabad, Manali, Vizag, Goa, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata & Pollachi.

The lilting music has been composed by Gopi Sundar while lyrics have been penned by Krithika Nelson. Vidhu Ayyana has done the cinematography while S Kamalanathan is the Art Director. Leelavathi Kumar (Choreography), Anthony (Editing) and Vicky (Stunts) are the other key technicians. Sathish (AIM) is the PRO while S Vinothkumar is the Executive Producer.