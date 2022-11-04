Nitham Oru Vaanam Review: Ra Karthik Tells A Warm & Comforting Story

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Shivatmika, Aparna Balamurali, Azhagam Perumal Director: Ra Karthik

In an age where writers struggle to present even one solid female character, Ra Karthik has written a script with multiple female characters all of whom have a prominent presence and scope in the film. Shivatmika, Aparna, and Ritu Varma have all acted well and created a mark on the audience.

Ashok Selvan has been offered a meaty role in Nitham Oru Vaanam and has done a fabulous job of pulling it off. He appears in different personality types; one can believe him in all his avatars. His performance truly stands out in the film.

Story & Performances

Arjun is heartbroken and needs a cure immediately. A well-wisher sends him on a journey to follow the stories of two individuals that change his perception of life and gives him the motivation to look at his life with more love and acceptance.

The way the story unfolded was fresh and engaging. People who read stories and find peace in fiction would relate to this film a lot and would find some comfort in the narrative.

Ashok plays Arjun, and he has played the character to perfection. He is convincing as the nerdy, high-maintenance man-child that is too sensitive for the real world and has gone through the transition to a more relaxed person believably.

He plays two versions in the film, Veera and Prabha. In both variants, he is able to bring out the differences and impress us with his presence. The Prabha variant could have been a bit more convincing, especially in the first half of the film. The accent and the slang didn't sit very well with Ashok Selvan. However, he compensates with swagger as Veera and his vulnerable portrayal of Arjun.

Shivatmika and Aparna Balamurali have done crazy good acting in their respective roles. Both women play strong characters that don't easily fall from the struggles that they go through. Great job on the casting part.

Ritu Varma was the highlight of the film for me personally. She has this super cool, chill vibe about her but that doesn't make her appear any less mature or grown-up than she is. Shubadhra gives the viewers very strong girlfriend goals.

What Worked & What Didn't

The characters were written very well and performed well too. It's easy to root for these people and invest in their stories. We are able to relate to them and connect with their emotions. That definitely works for the film.

Although it is a character-driven film and it never hinted at a thrilling adventure, it does get a little predictable at places. In any film, there are bound to be scenes, where a viewer personally won't be able to connect with the film. It could happen anywhere in the film, depending on the individual. In such scenes, it's the curiosity about what's going to happen next, that would keep the viewer focused. That tension is missing in the Nitham Oru Vaanam.

Verdict

If you love warm, feel-good, slice-of-life films that stay true to their genre without attempting to get mainstream attention, you would enjoy watching Nitham Oru Vaanam.