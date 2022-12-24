Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu Actor Maayi Sundar Passes Away Due To Severe Jaundice!

Actor Maayi Sundar of Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu film fame passed away today at 2.45 am due to health problems. He has acted in comedy and character roles in more than fifty films like Maayi, Thullatha Manamum Thullum, Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Kullanari Kootam, Milakai, Silkuvar Patti Singham, Gatta Kusthi and Katchikkaran.

Maayi Sundar passed away while receiving treatment for jaundice in his hometown Mannargudi. He is 50 years old and unmarried.

It is important to note that his co-actor Hari Vairavain, who acted with him as Vishnu Vishal's friend Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu and Kullanari Kootam passed away a few days before. Another fact is that popular actor Nitish Veera, who acted in Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu part 1 and part 2 along with Maayi Sundar died an year before due to corona.

Actor Sampathram mentioned in his official Facebook post about his close friend Maayi Sundar's demise. He says, "I am so sad and so shocking to hear the news of the demise of my close friend/actor Maayi Sundar today early morning...we were friends since I entered the film industry in 1998...he is such a nice person, supportive and a good actor...i have acted with him recently in director Ameer sir's film UYIR THAMIZHUKKU...it is unbelievable that you are no more now nanba...Om Shanti..."

Maayi Sundar is a natural actor and a very good performer, who carried brilliant emotions with all his characters. Vishnu Vishal gave him acting opportunities in four of his important blockbuster films Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Kullanari Kootam, Silkuvar Patti Singam and Gatta Kusthi. Maayi Sundar's recent film katchikaaran is going viral in social media for the political satire and interesting dialogues in the film.