Raja Rani Serial Actress Archana To Join Most-Awaited Sequel Of THIS Tamil Movie

One of the most popular Tamil series Raja Rani became a household name after its splendid success. The success of the soap opera, which was aired on Vijay televison can be attributed to the actors' terrific performance. The cast members of the serial will never be forgotten by the fans of Tam soap operas. Even after years of its inception, the series is still making the headlines.

In a latest update, the series' actor Archana is set to make her big screen debut soon. According to media reports, she will play the female lead in the upcoming thriller, Demonte Colony's sequel. While an official update is yet to be made on this update, it has still made her fans excited. The film stars Arulnidhi as the protagonist, who will reprise his role from the film's original version. But let us wait for the makers to announce the news officially before jumping into conclusions.

Speaking of the movie, it is reported that the makers have wrapped the first shooting schedule in December. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the sequel is coming about seven years after the original version's release. While Arulnidhi will play the lead role, he will be joined by Priya Bhavani Shankar as the co-lead.

Written, directed and produced by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Demonte Colony' sequel will have its score by Sam CS, whe Deepak D Menon will crank the camera and editing by Kumaresh D. Art Direction is handled by Ravi Pandi. Ganesh (Stunts) and Navadevi Rajkumar and Malini (costume designs) are the other notable names in the technical crew.

To recall, filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu made his directorial debut with Demonte Colony, which turned out to win hearts of fans and critics alike. It turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office and it also received thumbs up from critics. The film revolves around a group of friends who get haunted by a sprint from the pre historic era. How they manage to escape makes up for the rest of the story.