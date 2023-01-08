Trisha Krishnan In Soup After Mentioning Her Caste Name; Netizens Call Her Out

In
an
unexpected
turn
of
events,
South
star
Trisha
Krishnan
has
landed
in
soup
after
mentioning
the
name
of
a
caste
while
mentioning
a
cuisine's
name.
The
actor,
who
is
busy
with
the
promotion
of
her
upcoming
movie
Raangi,
was
speaking
in
an
interview
when
the
anchor
asked
her
about
her
favourite
cuisine.
Replying
to
the
question,
she
said
that
she
loves
food
from
a
certain
restaurant.
When
she
was
asked
about
her
comfort
food,
she
said
"South
Indian
home
cooked
Brahmin
food
is
my
comfort
food." While
she
did
not
stress
on
the
name
of
the
caste,
fans
took
to
the
comments
section
and
called
her
out
for
mentioning
the
name
of
the
caste.
While
some
fans
did
not
like
her
response,
some
stated
that
there
was
nothing
wrong
in
her
response
and
she
only
mentioned
her
preference.
This
has
created
a
topic
of
discussion
on
the
internet.
On
the
acting
front,
Trisha
was
last
seen
in
the
action
movie
Raangi,
which
is
receiving
fairly
positive
response.
She
came
back
to
the
big
screens
with
the
Magnum
Opus
Ponniyin
Selvan,
which
was
released
in
September
2022.
Directed
by
Mani
Ratnam,
Ponniyin
Selvan
1
was
lauded
by
fans
and
critics
and
it
went
on
to
collect
impressive
numbers
at
the
box
office.
Next,
she
will
be
seen
in
the
sequel
of
the
megabudgetter,
which
is
slated
for
release
on
April
28.
Along
with
her,
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan,
Chiyaan
Vikram,
Karthi,
and
Jayam
Ravi
also
play
the
lead
roles
in
the
historical
fiction.
Trisha
also
has
a
Malayalam
movie
titled
Ram,
which
costars
Mohanlal.
The
film
directed
by
Jeethu
Joseph
has
yet
gotten
a
release
date.
It
is
also
reported
that
Trisha
will
be
the
co-star
of
Tamil
star
Vijay
in
his
next
film
tentatively
titled
Thalapathy
67.
The
film
is
directed
by
Lokesh
Kanagaraj.
Story first published: Sunday, January 8, 2023, 19:18 [IST]