 »   »  Indian Idol 10: Jubin Nautiyal Surprises Fan On The Sets Of The Show!

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
    The face behind the trending single Humnawa Mere and other Bollywood songs such as Socha Hai, Kaabil hoon, Bawara Maan and Kuch Toh Bata Zindagi, Jubin Nautiyal, knows his way to his fans' hearts. The singer recently appeared on the singing reality show India Idol 10 and surprised Indira Das, a fan from West Bengal and also contestant on the show. His latest single music video has received over 50 Million views on YouTube alone.

    Talking about his experience on Indian Idol 10, Jubin told, " it was a beautiful experience on sets of Indian Idol. Contestant Indira Das from West Bengal has been my big admirer and it was indeed an amazing feeling performing with her. I hope it's an audio and video treat for my fans."

    Jubin Nautiyal was awarded with Upcoming Male Vocalist of the year at 8th Mirchi Music Awards in 2016 for his song Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata.Since then there is no looking for the singer. He has recorded songs for movies belonging to different Indian languages.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 21, 2018, 22:32 [IST]
