 »   »   » Lions Gold Awards: Divyanka Tripathi, Gautam Rode Win Best Actor Awards!

Gold Awards 2017 Winners: Divyanka Tripathi , Ada Khan others shine bright

21st Lions Gold Awards had Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi And Saraswatichandra's Gautam Rode winning the Best Actor Awards - Female and Male.

Divyanka Tripathi, popular for the character she plays, Ishita, in the famous Star Plus show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, won the Best Actor Award - Female at the Lion Gold Awards recently. Divyanka's role as a mother, daughter, wife, sister and friend on the show has become one of the most popular roles on television today and her chemistry with her co-star Karan Patel, who plays the role of her husband, Raman, has won millions of hearts across the nation and has got her yet another feather in her cap with the award.

Gautam Rode, popular for the character he played in Star Plus show Saraswatichandra, won the Best Actor Award - Male at the Lions Gold Awards recently. Gautam who played the role of a perfect husband and lover in the show was loved by fans across the world and even though the show is off air, his role is still considered the best on television. His chemistry with his co-star Jennifer Winget too has won hearts across the world.

Gautam and Divyanka's fans have been over the moon with the news about their favourite actors winning the Lions Gold Award.