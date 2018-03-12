 »   »   » How Adorable! Divyanka Tripathi Turns Poet For Vivek Dahiya At Her Pre-Wedding Party! [PICS]

The most awaited wedding of the popular television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's is less than a month away. Apparently,Divyanka's close friends threw a small bash for the couple to celebrate their upcoming wedding.

The bride-to-be posted a picture (Slide 2) snapped with her buddies and wrote, "#NonAlcoholic #UnderEighteen #PaanShots! Well, that's what you get when the #BrideToBe is @divyankatripathi!😋." Not just this, the actress also turned a poet for her beau Vivek Dahiya!

Check Out Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya's Pre-Wedding Party Pictures

Posting another snap (Slide 1), the actress wrote, "Shooting ki raat ho...Caring Doston ka sath ho...Yummy cake haanth ho...Honewala pati Jaat ho😉...To kya baat ho kya baat ho!!!😆😆 This is what you write when you think you are a poetess but actually you are on kindergarten level. Love my friends to the core😍😍😍😍 #FriendsLikeFamily #ItsRainySeason #RhymeWithoutReason😂😜😆." How sweet, Divyanka!

There were two cakes, one which had their picture and the other cake had the words 'Congrats for Kavach' on it. With the pictures it looks like the actors had gala time with their friends.

The couple met on the set of their show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The lovebirds made their relationship official, with their engagement on January 16. Vivek had also said that it is an arranged marriage for them.

Divyanka and Vivek's big day is on July 8th. Their wedding reception will be held in Chandigarh on July 10. While the couple is busy with their hectic schedule of their respective shows, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kavach, their parents are looking into their wedding preparations. (Image Source: Instagram)

