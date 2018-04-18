 »   »   » Dus Ka Dum 3: Salman Khan To Shoot For Music Video; Mika Singh To Croon The Title Track!

Sony TV is all set to bring reality game show, Dus Ka Dum 3 back. The makers had also released a couple short promos of the show which had the host of the show, Salman Khan. In one of the promos, Salman had revealed as to how the viewers can participate on the show by using the app!

According to Bollywoodlife report, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor is all set to shoot for the music video tomorrow (April 18, 2018). The actual shoot of the show will begin from next month (May 2018).

The title song of the show will be crooned by Mika Singh. According to the report, the song will have a peppy and energetic vibe and will be a rage amongst Salman fans.

The singer had said in a statement to the media, "I am delighted to be singing the title track of Dus Ka Dum. We have retained the song's original flavour and given it a completely new twist and zing."

Mika further said, "It is always exciting to record for Salman bhai as, just like him, his songs need a certain amount of energy and I have always tried to match up to that. He is like my elder brother and I am eagerly waiting for the game show to come back and hear Dumdaar Salman's signature Dus Ka Dum dialogue, 'Kitne Pratishat Bhartiya'."

It was said that the show would go on air from May first week, but it seems that now it is postponed. The makers wanted to launch the show after IPL. It was also said that the makers wanted to concentrate on Kapil's show, but now that we don't know the fate of Kapil's show, it has to be seen what the makers will decide.

Also, Bigg Boss 12 might start soon (in October) and Salman might host this reality show as well.

Meanwhile, regarding the show's format Danish Khan, EVP and Business Head, Sony TV had told IANS, "We believe Dus Ka Dum will be the biggest interactive show that we have ever done. For Sony, it will be the most ambitious TV show, plus second screen experience for consumers."

Dus Ka Dum is helmed by Big Synergy (the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati) and was premiered on Sony TV in 2008. The show was hosted by Salman Khan and had second season as well.