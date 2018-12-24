 »   »   »  Indian Idol 10 Was The Best Season Ever; Fans Are Already Missing The Show!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The grand finale of popular singing reality show of Sony TV Indian Idol 10 was held yesterday (December 23). The show was hosted by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik. Later, Anu Malik was replaced by Javed Ali. Initially, the show received a lot of flak as it was felt that the show was focussing on personal lives of contestants during auditions than the singing talent. But later, the show received appreciation, thanks to the contestants. From 14 sensational singers, the judges shortlisted top 5 contestants - Nitin Kumar, Salman Ali, Ankush Bharadwaj, Neelanjana Ray and Vibhor Parashar - in the finale.
The finale was all fun! All the contestants, judges and the host performed. The special guests on the sets were Zero actors - Shahrukh khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, who also enjoyed the contestants' performances. Although fans are happy that their favourite contestant Salman Ali bagged the trophy, they are upset that the show has ended! Check out the tweets!
Fans’ Tweets: Roxana Altalib
"#IndianIdol10 the Calibre set by this Show has No match ! The Talents, The Host, The Judge's, All Ultimate, kept us Beautifully entertained week after week ! @VishalDadlani @javedali4u @ManishPaul03 Neha Kakkar, Gonna miss you all for a long long time🙏." - (sic)
Sangs
"How much more to tweet!!??dil aur dimaag se jata hi nahin this season,it's finale,it's judges,it's host, contestants and the orchestra band. What a start and what a finish.classic classic classic @VishalDadlani @ManishPaul03." - (sic)
Dinesh Sonawane
"Best #IndianIdol season ever. Feeling depressed & emotional.., gonna miss u guys @iAmNehaKakkar @VishalDadlani @SonyTV." - (sic)
Raysha gs
"I will miss #Indianidol10 and it was the best season ever i saw. Especially with @ManishPaul03 @VishalDadlani @javedali4u @iAmNehaKakkar and @India_Rockss. Now i can't wait for the next #indianidol season." - (sic)
Rama Sharma
"@VishalDadlani Now sat and sun wld be like going away from http://home.You all had been like r family.Come back soon with d same set of judges.Give my blessings to all d contestants." - (sic)
Khan Ataur Rahman
"Best Indian Idol seasson ever on @SonyTV. Will miss #IndianIdol @iAmNehaKakkar @VishalDadlani. Just love this season 2018. Waiting for next indian idol." - (sic)
