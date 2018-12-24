 »   »   »  Sunil On His Tiff With Kapil: I Was Hurt But Time Is A Good Healer; I Wish Him A Happy Married Life!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are back with new shows - The Kapil Sharma Show and Kanpur Wale Khurannas. While Sunil's show has already been aired, TKSS will be aired from this weekend. A couple of promos of TKSS have been aired and they look interesting. Meanwhile, Kapil is busy with his post-wedding functions. The actor will be hosting a grand reception in Mumbai today (December 24) for his industry friends, which will be attended by Bollywood celebrities as well.
Fans are extremely happy for Kapil, but they want to know whether Sunil will be attending Kapil's reception. They also want to know whether both of them will come together ever. Well, here's what Sunil has to say!
Sunil On His Rumoured Fight With Kapil
Kapil and Sunil's ugly mid-air spat is known to all! Sunil quit Kapil's show post the fight and started doing shows separately. Fans are eagerly waiting for them to join hands yet again. Sunil was recently in Lucknow to promote his show. In an interview to TOI, the actor talked about his rumoured tiff with the comedian.
When asked whether everything between them is sorted, he told TOI, "All I can say is that some incidents in life teach you a lot of lessons and leave back the scars of the experience."
Sunil Says…
"Iss dauran maine bahut saare experience kiye hain. So you are introduced to a new world. I came across some new people, some new incidents which has taught me something good. Kapil aur maine bahut achha kaam kiya hai and we have done great shows together with great team support."
The Actor Wishes Kapil On His Wedding
He further added, "Mere dil se hamesha unke liye dua nikalti hai and now that he is married, I wish him a happy married life." Recently, Sunil had even said he would be attending Kapil's reception.
Sunil Is Hopeful Of Working With Kapil!
When asked whether he has forgiven him, he said, "Forgiveness is something which comes when something has happened. But here nothing of that sort as such happened between us. But yes, I want to say that I was hurt because of a few things but time is a great healer. He is doing a great job by making people laugh and recently when he was not well, I also went to see him. So now let's see when we come together on screen."
Kapil & Ginni’s Amritsar Reception Picture
Meanwhile, both Kapil and Ginni have shared a picture from their Amritsar wedding reception. Kapil looked handsome in a velvet coloured-outfit while Ginni looked radiant in a green-pink-coloured dress. They look like a perfect couple in the picture.
The Kapil Sharma Show, New Promo
On the work front, Kapil will be getting busy with his new show The Kapil Sharma Show post wedding functions. A few promos of the show were released. In the previous promo, Kiku made a joke of Kapil for losing out on Deepika. In the latest promo that features Kapil, Ranveer and Chandan Prabhakar, Kapil is seen cracking a wedding joke. All the promos left the audiences and guests laughing out loud. We are sure that this season will also be a hit!
View this post on Instagram
Shaadi mein joote churaane ki baat par, Kapil bata rahe hain ek mazedaar kissa! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, 29 December se, har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje.
A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial) on Dec 23, 2018 at 2:59am PST
View this post on Instagram
Aakhir kinse "move on" karna hai Kapil Sharma ko? Jaaniye #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, 29 December se, har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje.
A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial) on Dec 22, 2018 at 8:18am PST
