 »   »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot: Who Will Play Komolika’s Role On The Show?

Related Articles
- Barun Sobti & Sharad Malhotra Approached For Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot!
- PICS : Urvashi Dholakia Turns 40, Twin Sons & Ekta Kapoor Wish Her In The Cutest Ways!
- Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot: Mohit Raina & Angad Bedi Considered; Erica Starts Shooting!
- Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot: Erica Fernandes To Shoot A Special Video, Shaheer Sheikh Approached!
- Ekta Kapoor Is Back To Basics, Announces A Family Soap That Will Be Aired On Sony TV!
- Ekta Kapoor Honoured With FLO Icon Award At FICCI; Trending On Twitter
- Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Erica Fernandes To Play Lead In Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spin-off!
- Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Shaheer Sheikh & Erica Fernandes Reunite!
- Ekta Kapoor’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham Remake: Erica Fernandes, Rajat Tokas & Varun Sood Approached!
- Is Ishqbaaz’s Reyhna Malhotra Playing Komolika In Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2?
- Are Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Shaheer Sheikh & Erica Fernandes Part Of Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2?
- Here’s How Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani, Jennifer, Bharti-Harsh & Other TV Actors Celebrated Christmas!
Ever since Ekta Kapoor's show, Kasautii Zindagi Kay reboot has been announces people are guessing as to who will play the iconic characters Anurag, Prerna, and Komolika. It is confirmed that Erica Fernandes will be seen playing Shweta Tiwari's role, Prerna. The actress has started shooting as well. For male lead (Anurag's role) Shaheer Sheikh, Barun Sobti, Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Raina and Angad Bedi's names are doing the rounds. People are wondering as to who will play Urvashi Dholakia's role, Komolika!
Earlier, there were reports that Ishqbaaz actress, Reyhna Malhotra was approached to play the role of Komolika on the show. But Reyhna had refused to comment regarding the same!
Madhurima Tuli To Play Komolika!
Recently, there were reports that Madhurima Tuli, who was last seen in Ek Mayavi Prem Gatha -Chandrakanta has been approached to play the antagonist in the show. When the actress was asked about the same, she revealed that nothing has been confirmed as of now!
Ekta Spills The Beans
But now, Ekta herself has now spilled the beans on Komolika's casting! She took to Twitter, "Even though there will b a reboot in her character ... it'll b a v difficult casting for this iconic antagonist! So first choice will b hopefully d last choice JAI MATA DI." - (sic)
Ekta Kapoor Reveals
The producer further added, "So many sources claiming so many actors in this epic characters casting' I habe aproached only one person n she is d ONLY CHOICE." - (sic)
Is Urvashi Dholakia Playing Komolika’s Role?
Although Ekta didn't reveal the name, we guess it to be Urvashi Dholakia! The actress played the role of Komolika Basu fantastically and fans loved her. Her ‘adaas' and the music that was played (in the background) when she entered the scene (show) are still remembered by the fans!
Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.
Naagin 3's Pearl V Puri Celebrates His Birthday With Surbhi, Anita, Karishma & Others!