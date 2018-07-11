 »   »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot: Who Will Play Komolika’s Role On The Show?

Madhurima Tuli To Play Komolika!

Recently, there were reports that Madhurima Tuli, who was last seen in Ek Mayavi Prem Gatha -Chandrakanta has been approached to play the antagonist in the show. When the actress was asked about the same, she revealed that nothing has been confirmed as of now!

Ekta Spills The Beans

But now, Ekta herself has now spilled the beans on Komolika's casting! She took to Twitter, "Even though there will b a reboot in her character ... it'll b a v difficult casting for this iconic antagonist! So first choice will b hopefully d last choice JAI MATA DI." - (sic)

Ekta Kapoor Reveals

The producer further added, "So many sources claiming so many actors in this epic characters casting' I habe aproached only one person n she is d ONLY CHOICE." - (sic)

Is Urvashi Dholakia Playing Komolika’s Role?

Although Ekta didn't reveal the name, we guess it to be Urvashi Dholakia! The actress played the role of Komolika Basu fantastically and fans loved her. Her ‘adaas' and the music that was played (in the background) when she entered the scene (show) are still remembered by the fans!