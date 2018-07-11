English
 »   »   »  Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot: Who Will Play Komolika’s Role On The Show?

Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot: Who Will Play Komolika’s Role On The Show?

    Ever since Ekta Kapoor's show, Kasautii Zindagi Kay reboot has been announces people are guessing as to who will play the iconic characters Anurag, Prerna, and Komolika. It is confirmed that Erica Fernandes will be seen playing Shweta Tiwari's role, Prerna. The actress has started shooting as well. For male lead (Anurag's role) Shaheer Sheikh, Barun Sobti, Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Raina and Angad Bedi's names are doing the rounds. People are wondering as to who will play Urvashi Dholakia's role, Komolika!

    Earlier, there were reports that Ishqbaaz actress, Reyhna Malhotra was approached to play the role of Komolika on the show. But Reyhna had refused to comment regarding the same!

    Madhurima Tuli To Play Komolika!

    Recently, there were reports that Madhurima Tuli, who was last seen in Ek Mayavi Prem Gatha -Chandrakanta has been approached to play the antagonist in the show. When the actress was asked about the same, she revealed that nothing has been confirmed as of now!

    Ekta Spills The Beans

    But now, Ekta herself has now spilled the beans on Komolika's casting! She took to Twitter, "Even though there will b a reboot in her character ... it'll b a v difficult casting for this iconic antagonist! So first choice will b hopefully d last choice JAI MATA DI." - (sic)

    Ekta Kapoor Reveals

    The producer further added, "So many sources claiming so many actors in this epic characters casting' I habe aproached only one person n she is d ONLY CHOICE." - (sic)

    Is Urvashi Dholakia Playing Komolika’s Role?

    Although Ekta didn't reveal the name, we guess it to be Urvashi Dholakia! The actress played the role of Komolika Basu fantastically and fans loved her. Her ‘adaas' and the music that was played (in the background) when she entered the scene (show) are still remembered by the fans!

    Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

